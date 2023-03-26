WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured and a juvenile in custody.

At around 5:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a home in the 700 block of West 26th Street after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was later identified as Paul Moses.

Investigators said the victim was shot by a juvenile suspect that was also in the home.

The juvenile suspect left the home and was found by police a short time later and placed in secure custody.

The juvenile is currently charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a police news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police did not say if the man and juvenile are related at this time or what the relationship between the two is at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.