Juvenile dies in Kinston mobile home fire Sunday morning

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A mobile home fire claimed the life of a juvenile early Sunday morning in Kinston after two fire departments and an EMS unit could not reach them in time.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday the North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department and La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, accompanied by the Lenoir County EMS responded to a mobile home fire in the 1800 block of Water Chestnut Drive.

Upon arrival, the mobile home was encased in flames, a news release from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lenoir County EMS treated three people on-scene, but could not reach the juvenile inside, who died as a result of the fire.

“The firefighters with North Lenoir and La Grange worked quickly to rescue the victims and extinguish the blaze,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “I know they did everything they could to prevent this sad loss of life. My hat is off to them for their professional dedication to volunteer for their community.”

Ingram confirmed that the damage to the home “was very substantial” and is using the help of Lenoir County Emergency Services, as well as the State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal for help during the ongoing investigation.

No information about the deceased was released, nor any identification of the three people treated on-scene.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.