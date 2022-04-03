WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile pedestrian has been struck by a car in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 12:56 p.m. on Sunday, Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a collision on the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road.

Police say that the driver of a 2017 Nissan Versa was driving southbound on New Walkertown Road when a juvenile ran in front of the car causing a collision.

The juvenile has been taken to a local hospital for treatment of “life-threatening” injuries, according to police. There is no update on the condition of the juvenile at this time.

Police say that the driver of the Nissan remained on the scene and was fully cooperative with the investigation of the incident.

The road was closed for an “extended period of time” following the crash, but it has now been reopened and is safe for travel, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene of the crime and is in charge of the investigation into the incident.

