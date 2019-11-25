Juvenile sexually assaulted in front yard of NC home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was sexually assaulted in Winston-Salem Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:29 a.m., police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 700-block of Colton Street.

The victim was walking in the area of Clemmonsville Circle when a male suspect grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her in a front yard on Colton Street, the release says.

The victim reported seeing the suspect in the area before the assault.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen this subject in the area to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested or charged.

