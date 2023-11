RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It appears to be shark territory over at the North Carolina coast

The global non-profit organization OCEARCH has been tracking Penny the Shark for months.

The 10-foot-3 long, 522-pound juvenile shark was pinged near Ocracoke on Tuesday morning.

Back in April, OCEARCH named her after Salty Penny Canvas in Morehead City.

OCEARCH tracks tagged sharks when they ping along the coast.

Click here to track them on the OCEARCH website.