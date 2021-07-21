K-9 helps find $100K in cocaine during traffic stop on I-95 in NC

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Florida men are being held under a $1 million bond each after more than four pounds of cocaine was found in their car during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Robeson County, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Highway Intervention Team pulled over a 2020 Toyota Corolla on Interstate-95 near mile marker 34, which is just north of St. Pauls.

The sheriff’s office said it located and seized approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia during the stop. Deputies said cocaine has a street value in excess of $100,000.

Christian S. Hernandez, 42, of Jacksonville, Florida and Josua V. Morales, 42, of Tampa, Florida were charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hernandez is also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Both were booked in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond each.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.