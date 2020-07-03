K-9 helps find missing NC woman last seen 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police said Friday that a K-9 helped them locate a 64-year-old woman who was last seen three days earlier in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said that Humane Society of Eastern Carolina alumnus, Trumpet, was part of the “K-9 for a Day” ride-along program.

The program was an effort for the group to raise awareness and promote animal adoption.

Trumpet was adopted by a member of the Chocowinity Volunteer Fire Department and was made part of their Search and Rescue Team.

K-9 Trumpet along members of the Chocowinity Search and Rescue Team and GPD officers located Vicky D. Brantley in a vacant shed along the wood line bordering Willow Run.

The State Highway Patrol also assisted with the search.

The Greenville Police Department said that Vicky Diane Brantley, 64, of Greenville, was last seen at her residence in the 3700 block of Cattail Lane Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Brantley was known to walk on the Willow Run nature trail.

According to police, this is not the first time Brantley has left home for extended periods of time; however, due to the heat, officers are concerned for her wellbeing.

