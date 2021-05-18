K-9 team nabs 4 juveniles after NC chase from one city to another

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A K-9 team caught all four juvenile suspects after a chase involving three law enforcement agencies, according to High Point police and Guilford County deputies.

At about 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, Greensboro officers investigating a theft began to chase a suspect vehicle.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office joined in to the support the police department, and High Point police joined as well once the chase crossed into city limits.

When the car came to a stop at Lincoln Drive and Prospect Street, police say four people jumped out and ran.

High Point police say that it was the K-9 team that caught all four of the suspects.

Officers believe there is no threat to the public.