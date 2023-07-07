NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department’s K-9 unit received two K-9 trauma kits earlier this month, thanks to an organization from New Jersey.

The Friends of Solo Foundation donated the two kits to K-9s Chase and Ax. Bandages and equipment are included in the kit to treat any injuries the dogs get while working.

“Our K-9 handlers have done a good job building up the trauma kits as they go and they’ve received specialized training in the use of those trauma kits,” said New Bern Police Department Lieutenant Derek Dubay.

Watch the video above to learn more about the kits and the organization that provided them.