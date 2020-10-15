Kamala Harris hosting virtual campaign event in NC after staff members test positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for Vice President will hold a virtual event for North Carolina voters Thursday evening after she canceled a trip to the Tar Heel state due to two staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Harris will be joined by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Congresswoman Alma Adams and leaders across the state to celebrate the first day of in-person voting.

Harris will emphasize the ease of voting early in North Carolina with less than three weeks away from the November election, according to a release from the Biden-Harris campaign.

Harris suspended in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus. The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have had multiple negative tests since then.

The virtual event begins at 6 p.m.