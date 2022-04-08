WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Throwing a frisbee into something that looks like a trash can is now no longer just a backyard game.

Kan Jam has turned into a World League and is kicking off competitive play across the nation, beginning in Wilmington on Sunday.

The Kan Jam World League organizes, promotes, sponsors, and oversees league play and tournaments on the local, regional, and national levels,” an official release said. “With a mission to grow the Kan Jam World League across the nation, participants of all ages can enjoy Discflect competitive play in a fun, supportive community.”

The release said players of all levels are welcome and can register here. All that’s needed is a $25 entrance fee.

The event Sunday begins at 12 p.m. eastern at Capt’n Bill’s Backyard Grill.

“Kan Jam World League celebrates the passionate players of the Discflect community with fun and friendly tournament competitions,” Jonathan Berkowitz said, the Chief Executive Officer for EastPoint Sports. “Through our partnership with Kilburn Live, we are ecstatic to continue to bring the World League to Kan Jam and Discflect enthusiasts in communities around the nation.”