DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Charles Dibona, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday.
On June 16, DCSO detectives say they discovered an out-of-state child was being sexually exploited by Dibona.
Court records accuse Dibona of receiving and soliciting photographs of a minor engaged in sexual activity. Detectives say Dibona was using social media to receive and solicit the photographs.
Court records also accuse Dibona of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the minor. Detectives also corroborate those allegations.
On Tuesday, the DCSO, FBI, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department executed a search warrant at Dibona’s home to collect evidence.
He is being charged with the following:
- Two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- Indecent liberties with a child
- Soliciting a child by computer
Dibona was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 8.