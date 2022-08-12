DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Kernersville man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan Charles Dibona, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Evan Charles Dibona (DCSO)

On June 16, DCSO detectives say they discovered an out-of-state child was being sexually exploited by Dibona.

Court records accuse Dibona of receiving and soliciting photographs of a minor engaged in sexual activity. Detectives say Dibona was using social media to receive and solicit the photographs.

Court records also accuse Dibona of committing a “lewd and lascivious act” with the minor. Detectives also corroborate those allegations.

On Tuesday, the DCSO, FBI, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department executed a search warrant at Dibona’s home to collect evidence.

He is being charged with the following:

Two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Indecent liberties with a child

Soliciting a child by computer

Dibona was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 8.