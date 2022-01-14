Kernersville man charged with murder after allegedly telling officials his girlfriend shot herself, deputies say

North Carolina news

Michael Anthony McBride

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kernersville man in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicide attempt on Piney Grove Road in Kernersville on Nov. 10.

The caller said that his girlfriend had attempted suicide by shooting herself in the head.

Tammy Denis Jester, 52, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

However, deputies investigated this incident and determined that Ms. Jester’s death was a homicide, not a suicide.

Michael Anthony McBride, 61, of Kernersville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. He was given no bond.

