NC officer in critical condition after shooting in line of duty; suspect in custody

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man faces multiple charges after a Kernersville officer was shot in the line of duty early Sunday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

The officer was shot on Sunday at approximately 3:30 a.m. and is currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of Oak Grove Church Road when they were told about a person matching the description of the suspect in the case.

Officers found Quinton Donnell Blocker, 38, of Hight Point, and identified him as the offender in the shooting, police said.

Blocker was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with the following offenses:

First-degree attempted murder

Felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by felon

He is in the custody of the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.