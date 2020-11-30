Key highway at Outer Banks closes for flooding Monday

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A key highway at the Outer Banks was closed for most of Monday after flooding from a system that dumped rain throughout North Carolina Sunday night and Monday.

N.C. 12, which runs along the entire Outer Banks, was closed on Ocracoke between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service Pony Pens, according to NCDOT.

The cause was ocean overwash, which frequently plagues the highway.

On Hatteras Island, N.C. 12 remained open but there were several areas of deep standing water due to rain.

By about 3 p.m. N.C. 12 reopened on Ocracoke but sand and water were on the roadway.

The NCDOT warned the road might need to be closed again at or before Monday’s high tide at 7:30 p.m.