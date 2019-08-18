Key NC highway reopens after tanker overturns, closing road for hours

Photo of the overturned tanker on Sunday. Photo by Winston-Salem police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – An overturned tractor-trailer tanker in North Carolina caused all lanes of Interstate 74 West to close for several hours Sunday at the merge to Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem.

Authorities said the roadway was closed around 3 p.m. It reopened around 6:45 p.m.

During the closure traffic was being diverted to I-40 eastbound.

Fire officials said there was a small leak coming from the tanker that HazMat crews were able to contain.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer appeared to suffer minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A photo of the wreck from Winston-Salem fire officials showed the tanker on its side after it slid for several feet and smashed through a metal barrier.

