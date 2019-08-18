WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – An overturned tractor-trailer tanker in North Carolina caused all lanes of Interstate 74 West to close for several hours Sunday at the merge to Interstate 40 near Winston-Salem.
Authorities said the roadway was closed around 3 p.m. It reopened around 6:45 p.m.
During the closure traffic was being diverted to I-40 eastbound.
Fire officials said there was a small leak coming from the tanker that HazMat crews were able to contain.
Authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer appeared to suffer minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
A photo of the wreck from Winston-Salem fire officials showed the tanker on its side after it slid for several feet and smashed through a metal barrier.
- Key NC highway reopens after tanker overturns, closing road for hours
- Search continues for 2 firefighters who vanished during fishing trip
- $2.3 million worth of marijuana found mixed with load of jalapeño peppers
- 7 shot as teens hold impromptu ‘Snapchat party’ at Texas home
- $15,000 diamond ring stolen from hotel room in NC mountains
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now