(CNN Newsource) – KFC is going to test expend its new plant-based chicken.
The fast food chain sold out of the beyond fried chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in less than five hours.
The expanded testing starts February 3rd at more than 70 locations including Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina.
It comes in a 4-12 piece. The demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.
Dunkin has launched a beyond sausage breakfast sandwich, and Burger King is enjoying the success of its meatless Impossible Whopper. Earlier this month Burger King announced it will be testing plant-based Impossible™ Croissan’wich® in certain markets.
- NCDHHS officially ties 2019 Legionnaires’ outbreak that killed 4 to hot tubs at state fair
- 6K passengers held on cruise ship over potential coronavirus case
- ‘Kobe!’: North Carolina teacher has second graders write down their fears and shoot them into a basket
- KFC expanding its plant based fried chicken, including NC stores
- Teen charged in killing of Lyft driver in Virginia
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now