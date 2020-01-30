KFC expanding its plant based fried chicken, including NC stores

(CNN Newsource) – KFC is going to test expend its new plant-based chicken.

The fast food chain sold out of the beyond fried chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in less than five hours.

The expanded testing starts February 3rd at more than 70 locations including Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It comes in a 4-12 piece. The demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

Dunkin has launched a beyond sausage breakfast sandwich, and Burger King is enjoying the success of its meatless Impossible Whopper. Earlier this month Burger King announced it will be testing plant-based Impossible™ Croissan’wich® in certain markets.