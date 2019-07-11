KFC restaurant in NC town leveled after explosion

EDEN, N.C. (WFMY) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of an explosion at a KFC restaurant in Eden Thursday morning.

The explosion occurred at the KFC on N. Van Buren Road. Video from WFMY News 2 viewers reveals the building has been leveled in the area. Eden Police say they got a call around 12:45 a.m. about an explosion. No one was inside the restaurant when it happened.

A KFC in Eden was leveled after an explosion at the restaurant Thursday morning (WFMY)

Debris was scattered on the road and adjacent parking lot. Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas were seen there around 3 a.m. ATF was also at the scene along with the State Fire Marshal. Officials will wait until daylight to take a closer look and then start to clear debris.

Firefighters have not said if anyone was injured. In a Facebook post, Eden police confirmed it was an explosion. The surrounding section of the road will be closed as the investigation continues.

