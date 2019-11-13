Kids moved from classroom minutes before car crashed into NC preschool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Children had just been taken to recess minutes before a car crashed through the front of a preschool in Wilmington.

Police were called to the Wilmington Bilingual Preschool on Edwards Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The outside of the building was destroyed by the Toyota Corolla and shards of glass were scattered around the classroom. Neither the driver nor any students or staff was hurt.

The owner of the preschool says the car made its way into the far corner of the room, right where the children would have been.

According to staff, the driver did not have a child at the school and was going to a business next to the school when the crash happened.

Police say the woman driving accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, sending her straight into the building. No charges have been filed, but she has been referred to the DMV for a “driver re-examination” to determine if she can keep her license.

