Two Kinston officers on administrative leave, investigation conducted after viral video of controversial arrest of suspect

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Police issued a statement Monday night that it was investigating an incident that happened earlier in the day involving two of its officers.

The statement mentioned a “partial video” that was taken Monday evening while officers were responding to a call for service at 111 W. Vernon Ave.

The statement read, “The Kinston Police Department is aware of a partial video from earlier this evening involving officers while responding to a call for service located at 111 W. Vernon Avenue. We are currently investigating the incident that occurred in the video. The Kinston Police Department is conducting a thorough review of all evidence related to this incident.”

WNCT’s Amber Joseph reports the two officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave. The “partial video,” which an unidentified person caught and posted to social media, shows two officers apprehending a suspect and one of them apparently hitting the suspect several times before he was taken into custody.

The incident stems from an intimidation and simple assault incident police responded to Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at Little Caesars, according to a Kinston Police report that Joseph obtained Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a panic alert and, upon arrival, made contact with the caller, who said David Lee Burton Jr. threatened to slap her.

The report states officers checked the area and located Burton, who started running. He then stopped and “took an aggressive fighting stance with officers, then ran again,” the report states. Burton later tripped and fell down, at which point “Burton kicked Officer Page in the stomach,” according to the report.

Officials said Burton was taken into custody to the Kinston Police Department. He was then taken to the Lenoir County Magistrate and placed under a $500 secured bond.

“We just want our community to know that that was a partial video somebody started recording, and we definitely got to take a deep dive into was occurred and what led up to that and what type of action did the officers take and were they trained to do that,” Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said.

The police report doesn’t state any further details or mentions the viral social medial video that’s circulating.

Kinston police continue to investigate. A press conference was held Tuesday evening that included Hardy, Kinston City Manager Tony Sears, Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday and Kinston Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Solomon.