Knife-wielding man barricaded on bus shot by police in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man who barricaded himself on a bus in Asheville with a knife was shot by police Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the bus was evacuated as crisis negotiators worked to get the suspect out of the bus.

The individual barricaded inside the after Asheville Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) police tried to serve the person with open warrants.

Officers negotiated with the man for 90 minutes and attempted to keep him from hurting himself. Police said the man was stabbing himself during negotiations before he got off the bus and charged officers with the knife. Officers then used their tasers and shot the suspect.

The 35-year-old suspect was taken to Mission Hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.

APD Crisis Negotiation Team on-scene at 1600 block of Hendersonville Rd w/ individual that barricaded themselves, w/knife, on a bus after ABC police attempted to serve open warrants. All other persons on bus have been safely evacuated. Incident ongoing, expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/3R0VAlG3xS — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) August 20, 2020

More headlines from CBS17.com: