Knife-wielding man barricaded on bus shot by police in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man who barricaded himself on a bus in Asheville with a knife was shot by police Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the bus was evacuated as crisis negotiators worked to get the suspect out of the bus.
The individual barricaded inside the after Asheville Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) police tried to serve the person with open warrants.
Officers negotiated with the man for 90 minutes and attempted to keep him from hurting himself. Police said the man was stabbing himself during negotiations before he got off the bus and charged officers with the knife. Officers then used their tasers and shot the suspect.
The 35-year-old suspect was taken to Mission Hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Officials: Some who went to huge motorcycle rally have COVID-19
- ECU pauses football activities indefinitely due to COVID-19
- Chief: Tennessee officers raid wrong home; breaks down door of innocent family
- Child care adds complications for families struggling through pandemic
- U.S. Postal Service on track for its best financial year since 2015
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now