RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If given the choice between traditional farm-grown chicken or chicken grown in a lab, which one would you pick?

Lab-grown chicken (CBS News)

“I’d probably go with the farmer’s chicken,” said David Willmott, who lives in Cary.

“I don’t think I would eat meat made in a lab,” said Andrew Zambrano, from Raleigh.

But others, like Colin Speerschneider, of Apex, are willing to give it a try.

“I think lab-grown chicken could be a good thing,” he said. “I think with the world growing, the population is going to keep growing and it’s going to become harder and harder to feed people.”

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave the green light for two companies to sell their cultivated – or lab-grown – chicken.

Lab-grown chicken facility (CBS News)

Lab-grown chicken (CBS News)

Lab-grown chicken (CBS News)

It hasn’t hit our grocery store shelves or our menus yet, but experts say that could soon become a reality.

Poultry is the number one agricultural industry in North Carolina. So what does this mean for farmers?

“This could be a big threat to North Carolina’s poultry industry,” said NC State Reynolds distinguished professor emeritus Dr. Michael Walden. “The poultry industry in North Carolina is a multi-billion dollar industry. It’s one of the industries that’s really saved North Carolina agriculture as the agriculture moved away from tobacco.”

“What we do is humane and it’s all natural, organic chicken,” explained Eric McPherson, a poultry farmer in Alamance County.

He said even though lab-grown meat is a concern, he believes most people will stick with what they’re used to.

“I think a lot of folks would like to have a good, wholesome natural product versus a lab grown meat product,” he told CBS 17.

For some, the decision could come down to other factors.

“I think the main concern of buyers will be, does it taste good, is it healthy, and what’s the cost,” Dr. Walden said.

“If it’s cheaper and it’s got a lot of protein, for me I don’t really care,” said Speerschneider. “But I can see how other people do.”

Dr. Walden says while its too early to tell what the long-term impact may be, it’s something farmers and consumers should keep an eye on.