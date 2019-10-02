Lack of funds for NCDOT’s litter management program leads to more trash on NC roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People are seeing more trash on the roads and CBS 17 is getting answers about why and what is being done about it.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they can’t fully fund its litter management program right now because of the lack of money. The bulk of the department’s money is gone because of costs related to clean-up after recent natural disasters.

David Harris, state roadside environmental engineer management, said it costs the NCDOT between $18 to $20 million dollars a year to fund its litter management program. It is not only impacting litter pick-up cycles, but also roadside maintenance, such as mowing and trimming.

“I think when we were able to do 24 to 30 cycles out here on our primaries the complaints went down,” Harris said, “But now that we’ve dropped back to like 12 cycles, the complaints are coming back.”

Harris said NCDOT won’t be able to keep up with the amount of trash littered on North Carolina Highways. In the fiscal year July 2018, NCDOT crews and volunteers collected 9 million pounds of trash.

NCDOT: Fiscal Year 2019 (July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019)

Program Pounds of Recycle Pounds of Trash Total Pounds Adopt-A-Highway 111,615.0 900,390.0 1,012,005.0 Contract Litter Removal 219,315.0 7,342,575.0 7,561,890.0 NCDOT Workers 22,215.0 673,380.0 695,595.0 Other Volunteers 3,495.0 60,510.0 64,005.0 Sponsor-A-Highway 268,965.0 118,335.0 387,300.0 Grand Total 625,605.0 9,095,190.0 9,720,795.0

Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019 – Sept. 26, 2019)

Program Pounds of Recyclable Pounds of Trash Total Pounds Adopt-A-Highway 18,165.0 146,385.0 164,550.0 Contract Litter Removal 35,835.0 1,353,630.0 1,389,465.0 NCDOT Workers 4,005.0 327,525.0 331,530.0 Other Volunteers 870.0 8,250.0 9,120.0 Sponsor-A-Highway 92,805.0 64,575.0 157,380.0 Grand Total 151,680.0 1,900,365.0 2,052,045.0

Residents are now being urged to help. There are a number of ways to do that, such as by taking part in the following programs:

Adopt-A-Highway

Litter Sweep

Sponsor-A-Highway

Swat-A-Litterbug

Click here for more information on the programs.

North Carolina residents can also shot their anti-litter support by buying a “Do Not Litter” specialty license plate. Plates require a $20 annual fee on top of the regular license payment. A portion of the $20 from each plate sold will be allocated to NCDOT for litter reduction efforts.

