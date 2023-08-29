AVON, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people get their cars, minivans or SUVs stuck in the sand on the North Carolina coast every year.

Some beaches allow vehicles out near the surf and many people take advantage of it — especially at Corolla Beach and further south at Avon.

Many drivers have no problems on firm sand, but areas of the Outer Banks have deep sand that can swallow even the most tricked-out four-wheel drive vehicles.

But, one recent stuck vehicle at the Outer Banks seems to have attracted more attention than most.

The driver of a bright yellow Lamborghini only made it a few feet onto the Avon beach last week. The stuck sports car — a Lamborghini Huracán — has a low-end price of $333,633 and a ground clearance of only 5.3 inches.

Photos from a group called Corolla Beach Idiots, which highlights those who get stuck at our coast seem, to have helped make the Lamborghini driver — with a Pennsylvania license plate — famous.

The driver of the car also apparently received a lot of negative messages on social media. So much so, that he created a YouTube video about it.

“I Got My Lamborghini STUCK on a Beach and the ENTIRE ISLAND Wanted to K*LL ME” is the title of the video created by the driver, Street Speed 717.

The driver claims he was on his way up to a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato near Washington, D.C., to buy a Huracán Sterrato when he made a detour to the North Carolina coast.

A photo and video shows a pickup truck driver later helping tow the sports car off the beach.