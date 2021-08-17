Landslides close lanes of Interstate-40 outside Asheville, other roadways in western NC

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Some lanes of Interstate 40 are closed Tuesday due to a rockslide, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said just before 4:30 p.m. that some of the lanes were closed on westbound I-40 near exit 37 for Wiggins Road. The area is west of Asheville in Haywood County.

The lanes are expected to reopen later Tuesday evening, NCDOT said.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

NCDOT also showed U.S. 19 was closed in both directions due to a landslide.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Depression Fred left much of western North Carolina susceptible to landslides. Most of the precipitation in the area is forecast for Tuesday as some places could see as much as 10 inches of rain.