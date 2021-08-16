Landslides feared as up to 10 inches of rain possible in NC mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Large amounts of rainfall are expected in the North Carolina mountains this week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move north after making landfall in Florida Monday.

The heavy rain for the mountains is forecast starting Tuesday and could last until Thursday, according to weather forecasters. By Monday night, isolated 5-inch rain totals were already reported in the mountains.

Between 8 and 10 inches of rain could fall in isolated areas, the National Weather Service said in a flood watch issued for several mountain counties. The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night.

“Rainfall of more than 5 inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides,” forecasters said in the watch. “If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible.”

Up to 4 inches of rain is forecast in general, with higher amounts in isolated areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Two people died in May 2018 in Watauga County when a landslide caused a house to collapse. Heavy rains caused a hillside to give way, causing “catastrophic destruction” of the home, police said.

Then, between 4 to 7 inches of rain fell.