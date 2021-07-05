Lanes of I-40 east closed in Greensboro after 2 people shot, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two lanes of Interstate 40 east were closed in Greensboro after two people were shot Monday afternoon, officials said.

Fire and emergency officials said the shooting happened near West Gate City Boulevard and I-40 east.

Two out of eight lanes of I-40 are closed near exit 217 to Gate City Boulevard.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 3:16 p.m.

The road was closed at 3:44 p.m.

Greensboro police responded when they were told about an aggravated assault, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Responding officers found two people injured who were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are at the hospital asking both victims for more information and trying to find a motive behind the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.