Large bear paw print makes an impression on NC beach

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (AP) – National Park Service rangers are telling beachgoers at Cape Lookout to be on the lookout for a black bear.

In a Facebook post, Cape Lookout National Seashore said Saturday that a park biologist found a bear’s paw print in the sand on South Core Banks, part of the chain of Outer Banks barrier islands.

The park says it’s rare for bears to make their way onto the barrier islands, but they’re excellent swimmers and can generally make their way across inlets to hop from island to island.

Park officials don’t believe the bear is a threat to humans or horses on the island.

Here is the full text from the rangers about the bear print sighting:

There’s a bear over there! It’s not often we see evidence of black bear on the islands, but every once in a while … This past week one of our park biologists, who was monitoring nesting birds near Ophelia Inlet, found a bear track in the sand. Bears generally don’t stay long — this one is probably back on the mainland already — and normally aren’t a problem for our surf fishers or campers. However, be bear (and raccoon!) safe — follow park regulations and ensure that after cleaning your fish that all fish parts are deposited in the ocean/sound water away from your fishing/camping spot. Be sure all your food (and food trash!) is properly stored in a secure container.

