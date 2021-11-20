Massive fire engulfs several structures at Bald Head Island at NC coast

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is transporting firefighters to a North Carolina island after a large fire involving several structures was underway Saturday night.

The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. on Bald Head Island, a Brunswick County island that is accessible only by ferry.

The fire, which had spread to seven structures, was underway near the Lighthouse Landing area of the island, officials said. Volunteers on the island were initially helping fire crews fight the blaze.

Other agencies in Brunswick County are working to assist Bald Head Island crews with extinguishing the fire, but must travel by ferry or barge to reach the island.

There are only several hundred homes on the island and cars are not allowed. Most visitors and residents use golf carts on the island, which is across the Cape Fear River from Southport.

There was no word about possible injuries.