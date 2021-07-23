Fins likely from Manta ray spotted just off beach in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WJZY) – Large fins likely from a Manta ray were spotted just off a beach in Oak Island, officials announced on social media Thursday.

The Oak Island Water Rescue received pictures Thursday of the animal just off the beach near 4300 East Beach Drive.





Photos of the large fish sent to Oak Island Water Rescue

The Facebook post by officials said, “We don’t want to alarm anyone because this is a very natural thing.”

However, officials are investigating further and will be flying a purple flag to warn of possible “dangerous fish.”

Manta rays pose no threat to humans.