ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won’t be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.

Asheville’s Water Resources Director David Melton says the city is making progress, but they must work carefully to avoid causing more problems.

He says continued water conservation is key to bringing back full service. As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages or boil water advisories after a water production plant went down amid cold temperatures on Dec. 24.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, Asheville officials said water is still a problem in the western and southern areas of the city. Officials also said they have contracted with a private firm to get an extra pump for western areas of the city.

The city later amended its news conference Friday to say that the Deerfield area is not back online, but Devonshire is not with water.

City officials told residents to not do laundry or wash dishes.

That plant was restarted on Wednesday, but officials have said the restoration process would move slowly to ensure safety.