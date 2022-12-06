RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest $1 million lottery jackpot in North Carolina has been claimed by a man from Virginia.

State lottery officials on Tuesday identified Darren Dennison of Marion, Virginia, as the latest big winner in the Hamilton game.

Two of the game’s four $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed. Hamilton debuted in September.

Dennison claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters and opted for a lump sum of $600,000. After taxes were withheld, he took home $426,058.

Dennison bought his $10 scratch-off ticket from a Sheetz in Kernersville.