NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been over a month since the tragic shooting death of 1-year-old Nia’Loni Sheptock.

She and her father, Nathan Sheptock were shot on the 1100 block of Main Street on July 4.

Both victims were transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center for their injuries. Nathan was treated and released, and Nia’Loni was transported to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville but later died from her wounds.

Law enforcement is still actively investigating the incident, following any leads that could bring justice to Nia’Loni. The New Bern Police Department is working alongside the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies to find who is responsible. A press conference was held Wednesday with more details on the investigation.

Nia’Loni Sheptock (Contributed photo)

“We have over 50 interviews conducted, 25 search warrants executed, over 400 items of evidence collected, over 800 investigative hours dedicated to this investigation,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

Officials have canvassed over 135 homes for information and add that they will exhaust all avenues for answers.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve received 12 tips,” said Gallagher. “We’re confident that there is more information out there.”

People living in the area of the shooting also spoke at the press conference, encouraging people to come forward with information.

“Our greatest thought is, again, compassion for the family,” said Hazel Royal, administrative pastor at Abundant Life Miracle Center. “We trust the investigation with the New Bern Police Department that they will bring justice to baby Nia’Loni.”

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help, as both residents in the Duffyfield area and officials want to see closure for the family.

“Help us take back our communities, make them safe, and bring justice for this young child’s needless murder,” said Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

There is a reward in this case.

If you have information, you are asked to reach out to the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at 252-672-4253 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

People can also utilize the New Bern Police Departments Tip 411 program, by texting NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411.