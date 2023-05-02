CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday was Peace Officers Memorial Day and law enforcement from across the state came together in Cary to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

Officers and the families of fallen officers attended a memorial ceremony at the Shepherd’s Church. Attorney General Josh Stein read the names of the 11 officers and deputies who died in the line of duty in the past year.

“These men and women gave their lives and their service to others and this state,” Stein said.

The speakers also praised the families of the fallen officers, acknowledging their sacrifice and how a day like this can bring back some of the worst memories of their lives.

“This is an opportunity for us to share with you our hearts, our support and embrace you as a part of the family of the shield,” said Cary Police Chief Terry Sult.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety Sec. Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. also read a proclamation from Gov. Roy Cooper declaring May as “Law Enforcement Officers Month” here in North Carolina.