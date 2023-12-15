RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An FDA commissioner believes lead found in now recalled applesauce was purposely contaminated, according to a report from Politico.

North Carolina health investigators say they found “extremely high concentrations of lead” in multiple lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches after learning several children in western North Carolina had elevated lead levels. There are no recalls of two more similar products.

So far, the FDA reports there are 125 cases of lead poisoning reported in almost 22 states — including in North Carolina.

In an interview with Politico, FDA deputy commissioner Jim Jones said in part, “so far all of the signals we’re getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain.”

The FDA is testing the cinnamon found in the three brands of applesauce under recall. They believe the spice could be the primary source of lead.

Heather Goolsby lives in Wake Forest. Her daughter is one of the hundreds across the country with lead poisoning.

“The side effects from lead poisoning can be long term and really severe. I mean, we’re talking about potential developmental delays, speech delays, hearing vision. This is terrifying stuff,” Goolsby told CBS 17’s Maggie Newland.

It took her months to discover her daughter’s lead poisoning was likely caused by contaminated WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

Goolsby says her daughter’s lead levels were five times higher than what is believed to be safe. She’s now suing the company.

Her attorney told CBS 17 News in a previous interview that finding the exact source was crucial to ensure other products are safe.