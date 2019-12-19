Lease signed in Rocky Mount for new NCDMV headquarters location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A lease has been signed in the state’s bid to move the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount, according to Rep. James Gailliard and Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

Lawmakers voted in March to move the headquarters. The DMV headquarters opened on New Bern Avenue in the 1950s. Hazard mitigation addressed safety issues including asbestos and fire code violations a few years ago, but state inspectors and the legislature ordered the DMV to vacate the building by late 2020.

The DMV received proposals for 10 possible sites. The cheapest offer came from Nash County, for the former Hardee’s headquarters in Rocky Mount.

The DMV has about 600 employees at its Raleigh headquarters. About 75 percent of them lived in Wake and Johnston counties, according to February statistics.

An NCDOT summary of the bids offered for available buildings listed the Rocky Mount location as more than $3,000,000 cheaper than the second-lowest site, which is in Durham. Four Garner facilities, all of which are very close to the most central point of all the employee homes, are about $15 million more expensive than the old Hardee’s building. The lowest lease offered in Raleigh is more than $20 million higher.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now