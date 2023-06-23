OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A Leatherback sea turtle laid a nest on Ocracoke Island on Monday.

According to the National Park Service, this is the first time in 11 years that such a turtle has laid eggs on the island’s beach.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Scientist in Parks intern Alexa Lyne stands in the turtle tracks (National Parks Service)

The nest, containing 93 eggs, was found early Monday morning on a routine turtle patrol. The Leatherback is the largest sea turtle in the world, weighing up to one ton and measuring up to 6.5 feet as adults, according to a Facebook post on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore page.

Alexa Lyne, the CHNS’s Scientist in Parks intern, was able to assist with finding and relocating the nest. Because the nest was right at the high-tide line, park biologists relocated all the eggs to a safer spot on the beach.

Since keeping record, this is only the sixth Leatherback sea turtle to nest on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore:

The others were: