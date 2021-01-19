KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) – The legal back and forth about a casino in Kings Mountain is ramping up.

A judge is allowing an expedited hearing on whether the project will continue and as that happens, people who live near that site are preparing to leave.

Not too long ago, the stretch I-85 and Dixon School Road was full of trees, fields, construction equipment standing by.

These days, it’s full of movement. Construction has already started for the Two Kings Casino and discussion has already started on what will be built around it.

“If I didn’t have to move, I wouldn’t be going anywhere,” said Latoya Perry, who lives near the construction site.

Perry lives in an area that she knows will eventually not be her home. It’s right across the street from the casino construction site and could soon be bought up to make way for development.

“It’s coming. It’s just a matter of time,” Perry said.

Kings Mountain city leaders have been looking at the plan from casino developers to re-zone property near the gaming center and expand it.

There would potentially be a hotel, a housing development, and an apartment complex, in addition to the casino.

Kings Mountain leaders took comments from the public on those plans as they have come with a lot of questions.

“Every phone call I made today, people were shaking their heads, going ‘what?’” one neighbor said.

The re-zoning could get approved next week. While that’s happening, there is a court date set for next month on whether the casino project could continue at all.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, based in the mountains, has been granted an expedited federal hearing on their lawsuit to stop the project–a project they say is a “land grab” by the Catawba Tribe, who is behind the Two Kings Casino.

Whatever happens with this land, though, Perry knows she may have to move sooner than later.

“I’ve already been looking, and there’s nothing,” Perry said.

For now, though, she’s enjoying her peace and quiet.