GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 200 LEGO toys were given to kids at Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health on Tuesday.

“Making LEGOs, it’s just really fun,” said Wiley Sloan, a patient at Maynard Children’s Hospital.

“LEGOs are a fan favorite around here,” said Lexi Leonard, a certified child life specialist at the hospital. “I can already pick about 10 patients upstairs that are going to be so excited.”

It’s all thanks to Russell Cassevah. He is the founder of Little Bricks Charity. He drops off LEGO toys to hospitals around the country but made a special stop on Tuesday.

“Greenville is a special place to me, I have family here, so I wanna make sure I give back to the community that has given back to me,” he said.

Cassevah is a former East Carolina University student, a three-time Guinness World Record holder for walking barefoot on LEGOs and a verified TikTok creator. However, he said the biggest accomplishment is making kids happy.

“I love LEGO bricks, but most importantly I know what these kids have been through and I love what LEGO does for these kids in the hospital,” Cassevah said. “I have goosebumps just talking about it.”

For the patients and staff in the hospital, it’s also a great day.

“If we can provide them with a LEGO box, that is something familiar and normal to them,” Leonard said. “It just allows them that opportunity to play and be a kid.”

“It means a lot because, especially with my arm,” Sloan said. “I have phantom pain, so this will help me get a distraction off of it. And with all the kids, we all have fun making them.”

The LEGO boxes were bought with the help of several local Allstate agents: Tammy Fry, Mike Rogister, Carl Auguston, Michelle Garcia, Mark Bailey, Morgan Scheibel and Deborah Powell,

This is the third LEGO dropoff at ECU Health. They hope to do more in the future.