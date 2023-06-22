KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Emergency Services is investigating a possible tornado that touched down in Kinston Thursday afternoon.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks reports the possible tornado touched down in the area of Furniture Fair on 2429 N. Heritage St. A strong thunderstorm hit the Kinston area around 12:20 p.m., which could have produced the tornado.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Deputy Director Samuel Kornegay said the National Weather Service also reported a severe thunderstorm was indicated on the radar, which prompted severe thunderstorm warnings.

Kinston Dental Care also posted a photo to Facebook that showed damage to and around its building. The post said power was out in the area and that its business was closed for the day.

Kornegay said shortly after that, reports of downed power lines and trees started coming in around the city and other spots of Lenoir County. Officials said some of the front windows of stores were blown out and the ceiling inside the store also collapsed.

The furniture store reported heavy damage to the building and a debris field was reported behind the store.

Representatives with the National Weather Service arrived Thursday evening to access the damage and determine if a tornado hit the area.

No significant injuries have been reported at the store and at other areas of Kinston where the storm hit. Officials are urging people to stay in their homes as several reports of trees and power lines falling have been reported.

Other areas of Pitt, Craven, Lenoir and Beaufort counties also saw some damage from the storm. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports power lines were down between New Bern and Greenville. Traffic was being rerouted in a couple of areas, including Leary Mills Road near Calico.

Meteorologist Jerry Jackson has been monitoring reports from the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City. There have been several reports of trees and power lines down. The NWS also reported the damage at the Furniture Fair and other businesses around it in Kinston.