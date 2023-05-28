KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating after a paramedic was shot while attending to a call on Sunday.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks reports that just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic was responding to a call on Marilyn Drive.

While attempting to get a patient into an ambulance, a vehicle slammed into the front of the vehicle. A person got out and started firing a gun. The paramedic was struck and transported to ECU Health in Greenville where they were listed in stable condition.

No names were released and there was no additional information about the suspect. Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.