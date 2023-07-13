LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington City Schools will welcome back students on Aug. 28, but they must have a new accessory slung over their shoulders: clear backpacks.

The district made the change a year ago but delayed it due to the ongoing COVID-19 supply chain shortages.

This year, the rule is in effect and the school board’s chairperson said so far they haven’t heard any issues about getting a clear backpack.

FOX 8 checked four stores Tuesday, one Target and three Walmart’s, including the one in Lexington, and found just one clear backpack.

At the Lexington City Schools board meeting Tuesday night, one parent had clear backpacks at the top of her shopping list.

“I am in the searching process,” said Ashley Pettis, a parent.

Pettis says she may just hop online. She likes Amazon where we did find clear backpacks for as low as $8 dollars on Prime Day.

The Lexington City Schools Board isn’t worried since parents have over a month to find one.

“We have not heard any complaints or any concerns from parents regarding the lack of availability,” said Darrick Horton, chair of the Lexington City Schools Board of Education.

The Cory Holt Foundation is hosting an event for families in need on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lexington High School to get students ready for school.

“They have clear bookbags they will be giving to families who need assistance with clear bookbags,” Horton said.

Parents who need it but are unable to make that event can call their child’s school and ask about additional resources.

So far, the board says parents welcome the change.

Items are still subject to be searched or scanned by metal detectors as necessary.

Students will be allowed to carry a small bag inside of their clear backpack in order to conceal feminine hygiene products or medical needs as well, which is a concern viewers brought up when we first posted our story on the FOX 8 Facebook page.

To view the full policy, visit the Lexington City Schools website.