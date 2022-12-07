RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An Advent calendar is being recalled because of possible Salmonella contamination, the FDA said.

Lidl is voluntary recalling its “8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling),” an FDA release said.

This is because that the calendars could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The FDA stated that Salmonella can cause serious and, at times, deadly infections in “young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The FDA said some symptoms of having a Salmonella infection are:

Fever

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

The FDA also said that in rare cases, a Salmonella infection “can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.”

The recalled Advent Calendars were sold at Lidl from October 12, 2022 until December 5, 2022, have a “Best if Used By” year of 2023, and have a barcode of 4056489516965, according to a release.

(FDA) (FDA)

Lidl said in a statement that if you bought a recalled item, to not eat it, and return it to a Lidl store for a full refund.

Lidl US said it has not received any reports of illness.

If you have questions about this recall, you can call Lidl US customer care at 1-844-747-5435.