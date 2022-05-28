RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Memorial Day holiday weekend got underway Saturday more than a dozen people were rescued at one North Carolina beach, officials said.

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue reported that 16 swimmers were rescued from rip currents by 3:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Carolina Beach is located just south of Wilmington near Kure Beach.

Earlier in the day the National Weather Service said there was a moderate risk of rip currents for the southeastern North Carolina beaches, which includes New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

A high risk for rip currents was forecast for areas from Cape Lookout to Cape Hatteras.