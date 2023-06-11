SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike caused a massive fire that destroyed a North Carolina ministry’s building on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported as storms moved through Rowan County and Salisbury, north of Charlotte, Sunday afternoon. A person saw lightning hit the building of Power Cross Ministry at 315 N. Ellis St., according to Salisbury city officials.

Photos and video showed massive flames coming from the large building. Salisbury officials told WJZY that about 60 firefighters battled the blaze.

“Today we have been hit with a hard loss,” the ministry wrote on Facebook.

Power Cross Ministry says that they work “through athletics and discipleship” to reshape the future of youth and communities.

“A little fire won’t stop us from serving you guys,” the church said on Facebook.

WJZY said the administration building for the ministry was the structure destroyed by the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.