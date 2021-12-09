Lights turned on Christmas tree at NC Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas is officially here at the North Carolina State Capitol.

Thursday night Gov. Roy Cooper and staffers hosted a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that was open to the public for the first time since 2019.

The tree is located on the South grounds and is decorated in a multitude of colors. When lit up, the tree can be seen from all the way down Fayetteville Street.

More than 75 people attended the lighting in person and about half of those were seen wearing protective masks.

The ceremony this year also had performances from the Raleigh Concert Band.

Last year, before COVID-19 vaccines were available, the ceremony was held virtually to discourage people from gathering.