LENOIR, N.C. (WNCN) – Come on, sing the jingle.

No, Doug and Liberty Mutual were not shooting a commercial in Lenoir over the weekend. Instead, the Lenior Police Department was trying to corral a lady emu named Kevin.

Lenoir police said “Kevin” was spotted lying beside children and their dad off Eastwood Park Drive on Saturday night. It was the father who called to notify police.

Officers said they used a dog leash and fed “Kevin” by hand to lure her into a yard until animal control arrived.

Caldwell County Animal Enforcement arrived and said the Emu lived in Moravian Falls about 30 miles away.

WJZY contributed to this article.