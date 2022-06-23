CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lisa Price, the wife of retiring U.S. Rep. David Price for more than half a century who helped found a group that opposed gun violence, died Thursday.

The Congressman said in a statement that she died Thursday morning in Chapel Hill following an undisclosed illness.

Price called her “my life partner, supporter of everything I undertook, political and otherwise.” The couple was married in 1968.

Lisa Price served as the executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence until her retirement in 2007, and also worked for two Chapel Hill mayors — Jonathan Howes and Ken Broun.

Rep. Price said he and the family “are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the weeks that Lisa and we have been struggling with her illness.”

Price, 81, a Democrat who has represented North Carolina’s 4th Congressional district since 1997, is retiring from Congress.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat who represents the state’s 1st district, in a statement called Lisa Price a “tremendous person and the greatest source of support for her husband.”