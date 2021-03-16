Little girl calls 911; 6 adults, 2 children rescued from NC apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A little girl called 911 after a fire broke out in her southwest Charlotte apartment complex Tuesday evening.

She stayed on the phone with operators who gave her instructions until firefighters got there to rescue her and her brother.

Crews say when they arrived at the scene in the 4400 block of Rose Thorn Place, smoke was visible coming from the apartment where the kids were located.

Firefighters had to evacuate a total of eight people following the fire at the two-story apartment building. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

Charlotte fire confirms that crews had to rescue the two children via a ladder and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

After the two children were safely removed from the building, six more people from a neighboring apartment were evacuated due to smoke.

All of them were evaluated by Medic but none were taken to the hospital. The children are fine.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.