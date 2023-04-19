RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that North Carolina households can order free COVID-19 tests through June 30, 2023.

The free tests are part of the state’s Project Access COVID Tests program.

NCDHHS said each household will receive two kits with five tests per kit within one week of ordering. Households can place a new order for tests once a month throughout the program.

“Access to free testing is expected to change with the end of the public health emergency, but partnering with Project ACT helps us continue to provide this access, especially to households who may have limited access to health care,” said Susan Kansagra, M.D., Director, NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “Testing quickly helps people to know when to stay home and when to seek treatment.”

To order your test kit, click here.